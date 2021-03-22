Wolf bites worker’s arms, leg at Conservators Center

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A wolf at the Conservator’s Center reportedly bit a worker over the weekend.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday, a wolf bit a female worker on both arms, specifically in the elbow and forearm areas, and the right thigh, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The wolves are in a 10-day quarantine.

In 2018, a lion attacked and killed an intern at the Conservators Center after an enclosure gate wasn’t closed properly.

The lion was later killed by gunfire, which allowed Caswell County officials to retrieve the woman’s body.