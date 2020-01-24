Woman accused in 2016 double homicide arrested in North Carolina

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – According to Burke County deputies, Brandy Nicole Davis is now in custody.

A woman who was supposed to be sentenced for her alleged involvement in a 2016 double murder did not show up to court Wednesday. Now, deputies are asking the public to help them find her.

Brandy Nicole Davis, 35, along with three others, was charged in 2016 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Albert Austin and Spencer Murray, who were found dead inside a burnt-out vehicle on Canoe Creek Way in Morganton.

Officials say Davis was scheduled for sentencing in Superior Court on Wednesday, but she never made it to court. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Davis is now charged with two counts of felony accessory after the fact and failure to appear.

Davis is described as a black female, 5′7″ tall and 230 lbs. She has a “Karter” heart tattoo on her right hand and a “Kamdyn” heart on her left, a “B” tattoo on her right forearm and “Anthony Jr” on her left.

Anyone who sees Davis or has information on her whereabouts is urged not to approach her, but instead to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333.

