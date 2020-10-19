Woman and man killed in broad-daylight shooting, NC police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Two people are dead following a shooting in east Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to gunshots around noon near 2100 Kilborne Drive.

A man and a woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to Atrium Main where she was pronounced dead.

CSI, the district attorney’s office, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time. The double homicide comes on the heels of last week’s Charlotte-Mecklenburg police news conference calling on the community to crack down on violent crime.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

