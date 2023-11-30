WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested on Wednesday after multiple people were shot at a Winston-Salem bar this week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12 p.m., Briyonna Mickens-Gambrell, 26, of Kernersville, was arrested and charged with five felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear.

She was given no bond.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the Spott Bar and Lounge at 3533 N. Glenn Ave. to investigate a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found a 23-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. Her injuries are considered life-threatening.

Officers also found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Mickens-Gambrell, a 33-year-old woman, and a 36-year-old woman went to three separate hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of The Spott Bar was cooperative and voluntarily surrendered the licenses to ALE special agents on Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The first act of violence at the bar took place on Nov. 4 when a man was killed in a shooting.

The WSPD is still investigating the shooting as a homicide.

“This incident highlights the dangers that can exist when firearms are present at alcohol establishments,” said Chess McQueen, ALE Special Agent in Charge. “ALE special agents prioritize these investigations with the goal of achieving public safety and the prevention of further violence.”

The City of Winston-Salem is also investigating the violence at the bar.

“We plan on moving fairly quickly if we can because we certainly are concerned about this location,” said Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.

The mayor said one of their options is called a nuisance abatement. It’s legal action the city could take to close the property

“We are actively evaluating this particular location as to whether or not it will meet the criteria for a nuisance abatement action by the city of Winston-Salem,” Joines said.