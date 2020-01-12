Woman arrested on several drug charges in NC mountains

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested on several drug charges in Henderson County, deputies say.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Ashley Rena Travers on charges of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle/residence for the use/sale of a controlled substance.

Travers, 29, is being held in the Henderson County Detention Facility under a $17,000 secured bond.



Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin urges anyone with information about suspected drug activity to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-694-2954 or submit an anonymous tip using the agency’s mobile app.

