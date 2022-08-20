MORGANTON, N.C. (WJZY) — A woman was arrested after being pulled over Wednesday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Krysten Vlacancich, 36, is charged with trafficking meth and possession with intent, among others.

(Courtesy: Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident happened on Jamestown Road near I-40 when deputies say they saw Vlacancich committing traffic violations.

Deputies began a traffic stop and requested an NCDPS K-9. That led to a positive alert on the car.

During the search, deputies found about 17.6 pounds of meth which holds an approximate street value of $1,201,500.

(Courtesy: Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Vlacancich received a total bond of $1 million.