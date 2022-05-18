CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A sex offender accused of attacking a woman working in her office at the Mecklenburg County courthouse in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday has been arrested, authorities confirmed.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman told investigators that 24-year-old Devonte Johnson, a convicted sex offender, knocked on the door to her office on the building’s 8th floor around 12:20 p.m. on May 17.

The woman told authorities she recognized the man who then reportedly assaulted her and hit her in the head.

She was treated onsite for swelling and bruising to her face, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson, who authorities said was not scheduled for an appointment, ran out and fled the scene.

Devante Johnson (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday morning that Johnson had been found and had been taken into custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

He’s facing a number of charges, including Assault on a Female, Attempted 2nd Degree Force Sex Offense, Attempted 2nd Degree Forcible Rape, Common Law Robbery, Communicating Threats, First-Degree Kidnapping, Injury to Personal Property, Interfering with Emergency Communication, Sexual Battery, and Indecent Exposure.

He was issued a combined $590,000 secured bond on those charges.