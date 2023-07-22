Long Lake, also known as City Park Lake, in a photo from Albemarle Parks and Recreation

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) — A woman was shot Saturday morning while on a watercraft on a North Carolina lake northwest of Charlotte in Stanly County, according to police.

The woman was on a kayak on Long Lake in west Albemarle at 815 Concord Road at the time, according to the Albemarle Police Department and the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11:40 a.m. Saturday, officers said they were called about a woman shot on a boat. The 36-year-old woman from Albemarle was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Witnesses indicated that the shots were fired from the opposite side of Albemarle’s City Lake Park, which means it was outside Albemarle and the sheriff’s office would take over the investigation, according to a news release from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

“Although initial statements indicate that this may have been someone target shooting, any and all possibilities are being investigated,” Stanly County deputies said.

Long Lake at City Lake Park in a photo from Albemarle Parks and Recreation

Witnesses said a dark-colored truck and trailer was parked on the side of City Lake Drive and a person was operating an ATV on the road and in the field, deputies said. Officials said they are trying to determine the identity of the person on the ATV.

The lake area is also called City Lake Park and the park is managed by the Albemarle Parks and Recreation.

Stanley County deputies said anyone with any information regarding the shooting should call 704-984-2312.