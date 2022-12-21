ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged after allegedly violating a domestic violence protective order.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s office, they were called to a home in Elon just before six p.m. Friday about an assault. The victim told them that the mother of his children, Candice Rachelle Miles, came to the home to try and take his children.

He stopped her from taking them. Miles has an active domestic violence protective order against her. The victim said that she dragged one of the children from the house but the child broke free. Miles then allegedly assaulted the victim and left the scene.

Just before 10 p.m., deputies found Miles and arrested her. She was charged with felony abduction of a child, felony first-degree burglary, felony violation of a domestic violence protective order, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and resisting or obstructing an officer.