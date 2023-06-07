STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A woman was charged last Friday regarding a deadly Statesville skateboarding incident in April, according to the police department.

The incident happened on April 15, around 6:00 a.m., on Davie Avenue near the intersection of Ramsey Court.

Police say an investigation revealed Billy McAlpin, 18, was riding his skateboard on the road, and Shirley Lyalls, 67, hit him from behind. Both were traveling west on Davie Avenue.

According to reports, life-saving efforts were attempted, but McAplin was pronounced deceased on the scene due to his injuries.

Lyalls was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch’s website, she will appear in court on June 21.