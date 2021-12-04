Woman charged in man’s shooting death in NC mountains; duo were in domestic relationship, deputies say

Joselynn Mead has been charged in a shooting death in Buncombe County. (Buncombe County Detention Facility)

CANDLER, N.C. (WNCN/WNCN) – A woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man she was in a domestic relationship with, deputies in the North Carolina mountains say.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Morgan Cove Road in Candler shortly before midnight Thursday.

Deputies found a victim there who was dead from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Darrin Sean Tinsley, 52.

Joselynn Faye Mead, 30, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mead was apprehended without incident. Mead and Tinsley were in a domestic relationship, deputies said.

Mead is being held without bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.