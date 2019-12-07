Woman charged in NC hit-and-run crash that killed 1, injured 5 others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say a woman has been charged for a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead and five people seriously injured in Charlotte in June.

Investigators have charged 43-year-old Leah Marie Randall for her involvement in the case.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Billy Graham Parkway on June 20 around 8 p.m.

CMPD and MEDIC responded to the scene, and upon arrival, located three of the cars that were involved in the crash.

Police say the investigation indicates that a Honda driving on the road next to a Buick was unable to maintain its lane and struck the Buick. This caused the Buick to run off the road, cross over the grass median, into oncoming traffic and collide with a Mazda head-on.

The Buick kept going into the next lane and into the path of a Hyundai, which hit the Buick on the passenger’s side. The Honda failed to stop or remain on the scene.

The driver and three passengers of the Buick were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Mazda and driver of the Hyundai were also taken to the hospital.

On June 28, police located a car matching the description of the Honda that drove away from the scene of this crash. The Honda had damage consistent with striking the Buick, and was seized and processed by Crime Scene Search.

On July 8, the driver of the Buick, identified as 63-year-old Lester Wayne Anderson died at the hospital.

Thursday, officers located and arrested Randall without incident. Randall was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Randall was also served with two outstanding warrants for DWI and probation violation.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website.

