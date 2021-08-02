Woman charged with assault in front of minor after 1 shot in NC park

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A suspect is in custody after a victim was shot at a park in Greensboro and taken to a hospital on Sunday afternoon, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Maya Asterilla, 40, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault in the presence of a minor, discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed handgun on city property.

Around 2:49 p.m., officers responded to Hester Park on Ailanthus Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police say the suspect appears to have known the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.  All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

