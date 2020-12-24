Woman charged with murder after deadly shooting in Candler

CANDLER, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman has been charged with murder following a shooting in Candler.

Deputies said officers and EMS responded Wednesday at about 9:36 p.m. to a home on Mill Court after receiving a 911 call for medical assistance.

When officers arrived, they found Roger Michael Evans, 47, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He died at the scene.

Shannon Nicole Daves, 47, of Candler, has been charged with murder. Deputies said she lived in the same home as Evans.

Sheriff’s office detectives executed two search warrants and found a gun.

The sheriff’s office and SBI will continue to investigate.

