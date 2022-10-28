HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning shooting has led to a homicide investigation in High Point.

According to High Point Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Friday they were called about an assault at the Super 8 on Regency Road.

When officers got to the scene they found Anita Hyatt, 31, of Jamestown. She had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

Police arrested D’metruis R. Hill, 31, in connection to this shooting. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and first-degree murder, according to warrants.

Police say that Hill was Hyatt’s ex-boyfriend.