Woman dies after car hit by NC freight train

CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials are investigating after a woman was killed in a collision between a vehicle and train Sunday in Rowan County.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of Webb Road, in between Salisbury and China Grove.

Rowan County Communications and Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died at the scene.

Officials are waiting to notify next of kin before releasing the identity of the deceased.

