Woman dies after rented boat runs aground at Outer Banks, officials say

HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a rented boat ran aground near while traveling Hatteras Inlet at the Outer Banks Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the Hatteras Inlet near the Ocracoke Ferry dock, according to a North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission news release posted by the Outer Banks Voice.

Brandi A. Cash, 29, of Round Hill, Virginia, was thrown off the boat as it was heading southwest along the inlet and hit a sandbar, the news release said.

Cash was then run over by the boat, which was rented from Hatteras Parasail, the news release said.

Cash’s family was later notified of her death.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating the incident.