BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died during a fall from a cliff near the Blue Ridge Parkway in the North Carolina mountains on Saturday.

The incident was reported around noon Saturday at the Glassmine Falls Overlook, which is about seven miles south of Mt. Mitchell, according to a news release from Reems Creek Fire Department.

Photo from Reems Creek Fire Department.

The hiker fell nearly 150 feet. Crews were able to rappel down the cliff and found the hiker, who died in the fall, fire officials said.

Glassmine Falls is located in Buncombe County, below the Blue Ridge Parkway near milepost 362. The overlook which provides a view of the falls where the hiker fell is at milepost 361.

The woman who died was identified as Nancy Simpson, 61, from Greer, South Carolina, according to WSPA.

Reems Creek Fire Department, Blue Ridge Parkway officials, Mt. Mitchell State Park, and Reynolds Rescue responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the National Park Service.