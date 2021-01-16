Woman dies in NC crash; other driver had license revoked, was speeding, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — A woman was killed after a driver who was speeding and driving with a revoked license struck her vehicle, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6 p.m. on Wednesday near North Sharon Amity Road and Wilora Lake Road. They found three vehicles involved in a collision.

Ingrid Freiheit, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene. Drivers from the other two vehicles were transported to the hospital to be treated.

An initial investigation determined the driver of one of the vehicles, Julio Perez, 34, was speeding and driving in a reckless manner, the police report indicated. Perez struck Freiheit’s vehicle and then struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Perez was arrested after he was released from the hospital and faces multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter and fictitious registration.

DWI Task force, CSI, and Medic were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.