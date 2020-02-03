Woman doused in flammable liquid, set on fire, NC police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old woman is being treated at the UNC Burn Center after she was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire, Kinston police said.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, a Kinston officer was flagged down while he was patrolling near Bright and East streets.

The officer found a 24-year-old woman on the sidewalk who was suffering from severe burns to her upper body, police said.

The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue and Lenoir County EMS were called to the scene and began to treat the victim.

She was taken to UNC Lenoir before being flown to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Kinston police said an unknown male approached the victim as she sat in a vehicle stopped on the side of East Street. The suspect threw a flammable liquid on her and set her on fire.

The suspect is not in custody.

“The Kinston Police Department places the highest priority on investigating crimes of violence perpetrated in our city,” the Department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who has any information about this case is encouraged to call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

