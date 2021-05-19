Woman escapes after being kidnapped at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was able to escape after she was kidnapped from a bathroom at Cape Hatteras National National Seashore last week, officials said.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore law enforcement agents and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with information about the reported kidnapping that occurred May 12.

The victim said she was kidnapped by a male suspect while she was inside a bathroom at the Coquina Beach Access around 6:45 p.m.

She said she was physically forced to drive a silver 2017 Ford Escape until they reached the Little Kinnakeet Beach Access parking lot, located across NC 12 from the Little Kinnakeet Life-Saving Station.

At that point, the victim was able to escape and run down NC 12 until a motorist picked her up.

The suspect was described as six feet tall with light colored hair, scruffy chin hair and possibly a thin mustache.

Law enforcement said he most likely fled the scene by foot along NC 12 or the beach the evening of May 12.

Anyone with information that may help to identify the individual responsible for committing this alleged crime are asked to contact the ISB by calling or texting the ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009, submitting an anonymous tip at www.nps.gov/isb or by emailing e-mail us. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the Dare County Community CrimeLine at www.darecommunitycrimeline.org/tips.



