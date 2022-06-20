RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested after numerous animals were seized in various states of “serious neglect.”

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they went to a home on Sandalwood Drive in Denton to serve a criminal summons on June 14. The deputy at the home reports seeing signs of animal neglect and made a referral to animal control.

Animal control attempted to contact the homeowner but she wasn’t there. They then asked the sheriff’s office to assist them in a follow-up at a later date.

On June 17, deputies and animal control went back to the home to check on the welfare of the dogs and felt that there were obvious signs of serious neglect. The Criminal Investigations Division came to assist them on the scene.

They obtained a search warrant and numerous animals were seized from the home, taken to Randolph County Animal Services. Twelve of the animals in critical condition were taken directly to the vet.

Melina Kay Robinson was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony cruelty to animals. Additional charges may be forthcoming.