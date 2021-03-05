Woman faces life-threatening injuries, 2 children hospitalized after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman faces possibly life-threatening injuries and two children were taken to the hospital after a crash on U.S. 421 in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:16 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the crash on U.S. 421 north, a short distance north of Silas Creek Parkway.

Police say Alejandro Mariche Lorenzo was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy north on U.S. 421 and tried to change lanes. That’s when he lost control of the SUV and crashed into a guard rail.

A passenger, Rosalba Guerroro, had to be taken to the hospital by EMS. Her injuries are serious and possibly life-threatening.

Two other passengers, both juveniles, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lorenzo was cited for having no operator’s license.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

