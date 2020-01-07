Woman fleeing NC deputies crashes into building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A woman is in the custody of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office after she drove away from deputies and crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Jerry Brewer of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted a woman with drugs at a gas station and when law enforcement tried to speak with her, she closed the car door and drove off. Deputies followed her briefly before she crashed her car into the Coastal Horizons building on Shipyard Boulevard around 2:45 p.m.

Investigators on scene say the crash only involved one vehicle and no injuries were reported.

No information on possible charges filed or the woman’s identity has been released.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.