LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman has been flown to a hospital after being shot at a junior high school football game Wednesday night, police said.

The Lumberton Police Department said the woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries after being found shot in the parking lot of Lumberton Senior High School.

Others attending the game told officers they heard multiple gunshots ring out while at the game.

They also mentioned seeing a suspect in black clothing — but no other known description.

WBTW contributed to this article.