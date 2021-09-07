Woman found dead in art studio near popular Charlotte neighborhood, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman was found dead at an art studio near Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a homicide investigation is underway near the 400 block of East 22nd Street after Medic found a woman in her 30s not breathing around 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead.

Officers were called to the scene between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., police said.

No additional details were immediately released.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

