LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in North Carolina said a woman was found dead inside a car at a used car lot last week.

The Lumberton Police Department announced Monday that officers were sent around noon Friday to McNeill Used Cars at 404 South Chippewa St.

There was a report of a possible deceased person in a car, according to a news release from Lumberton police.

“Officers arrived and found a female who appeared to be deceased for at least several weeks,” the news release said. “The female appeared to have gone to sleep in the car and never woke up.”

The woman’s body was sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh for an autopsy and identification.

Officers said anyone with information about the case should contact Detective David Williford at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.