Woman held captive for 3 days, sexually assaulted in Asheville, suspect arrested

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in connection to a kidnapping and sexual assault case in Asheville.

Reshod Lamar Henderson has been charged and arrested after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman for three days, Asheville police said. On May 13, police say the survivor escaped while her captor was sleeping and called 911.

Detectives began investigating and quickly identified the captor as Henderson. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sex offense, second-degree rape and sexual servitude.

He is in jail and being held on a $600,000 secured bond.