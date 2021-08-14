Woman in critical condition after stabbing at NC club; woman attacker charged, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing early Saturday at a Burlington club, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 2:11 a.m., Burlington officers responded to Club Mamba at 2371 Corporation Parkway when they were told about a large crowd at the business.

While officers were on the scene, they saw a fight between a 22-year-old woman and Tkeyah Simone Harrelson, 26, both of Burlington.

During the fight, Harrelson produced a knife and began to stab the 22-year-old multiple times before retreating into the crowd, the release says.

A sergeant responded and began to assess and treat the victim’s injuries.

At that time, Harrelson returned and began to stab the 22-year-old again and hit the sergeant in the process.

The sergeant then physically removed Harrelson away from the victim and arrested her, the news release said. The victim was taken to a hospital where she is undergoing emergency surgery and is listed in critical condition.

The sergeant received minor injuries which did not require medical attention.

Harrelson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

She is currently in the Alamance County Jail with a $200,000 secured bond.

Burlington police are actively seeking anyone with information regarding this or any other related investigation. They ask you to call them at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.