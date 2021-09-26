Woman injured after 2nd home targeted in drive-by shootings in NC city over weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police in Winston-Salem said a woman was wounded when suspects drove up to her house and opened fire before fleeing early Sunday.

It’s the second such case since Friday night when a man on a porch was hit by gunfire when a car stopped and men inside opened fire on his house.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release that the Sunday morning shooting occurred in the 800 block of North Jackson Avenue in a neighborhood northeast of downtown.

The news release about Sunday’s incident said that officers responded to a report of gunshots around 1 a.m. Police said the home was targeted by multiple suspects who drove up and fired multiple rounds before fleeing.

A 34-year-old woman was hit multiple times and taken to a hospital with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to the release. Police didn’t immediately release further details.

On Friday night, a man was shot when several rounds were fired into a house in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 6:40 p.m., two people in a green Honda Accord fired multiple shots into a house on Weisner Street, which is south of downtown.

Shots hit the door and other parts of the house, and a 58-year-old Winston-Salem man who was sitting on his porch was shot in the ankle and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A lieutenant with the Winston-Salem Police Department said he believes the house was individually targeted.

A motive has not been determined at this time.

— WGHP contributed to this report

