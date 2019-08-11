Woman is 3rd arrest after NC mom killed in front of her 5 children

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) – A third person has been charged in connection to the killing of a Monroe, North Carolina mother of five.

Lucero Sosa Capote was killed during a break-in at her home on Tower Court around 4:40 a.m. July 12. Capote was shot and killed while trying to protect her children. Two of her children were injured.

Two men identified as suspects in the case, 25-year-old Byron Watkins and 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, were arrested and charged.

Tuesday, a third suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kristen Chambers, was arrested in the case. Chambers was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Kristin Chambers in a WBTV photo

Officials say Watkins and Sturdivant are the two who broke into Capote’s home.

Watkins, who deputies say was considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” was arrested in Lexington County, South Carolina, following a standoff with officers.

Both Watkins and Sturdivant face first-degree murder, among other charges. Authorities searched for the men for days while warrants were out for their arrest.

Lucero’s family said her kids feel safer knowing both the men are behind bars.

“It was a relief of peace knowing they are in custody and not able to harm anyone else,” said Lucero’s sister, Miriam Capote. “The kids are able to sleep with more peace knowing they’re not out there and coming to where they are now.”

Lucero’s sister said the family is still grieving and trying to move just one day at a time. She had this message for the suspects.

“All I can say is I hope God can have mercy on them. He took a mother of five children. There’s really nothing to say,” said Capote.

Chambers turned herself in to the Union County Jail. She was placed under a $500,000 bond.

