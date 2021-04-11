Woman killed in hit-and-run at busy NC intersection; Ford SUV driver sought by police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred a block away from the Spectrum Center in Uptown early Sunday, authorities said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. near 100 S. Tryon St.

One pedestrian was found suffering from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle. The female victim, identified as Fran Kelly, 37, was transported to Atrium Main where she was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that Kelly was crossing the street at the intersection of South Tryon and Trade streets when she was struck.

Police have a description of the vehicle from surveillance video showing a burgundy-colored Ford Expedition that is currently being sought.

The major crash division, DWI Task Force, CSI, and motorcycle unit officers were among those that responded to the scene.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE – CMPD photo

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

This is an active investigation.