Woman killed in road rage shooting on I-95 in Robeson County, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a road rage shooting on I-95 south late Thursday morning, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office the shooting occurred around 11:40 a.m. near mile marker 23, just north of Lumberton.

The 47-year-old woman was shot through the passenger door. Her husband was not injured in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

She was transported to UNC Southeastern Hospital where she died.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000s model silver or grey Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame.

The driver had dreadlocks, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was last seen traveling on I-95 south bound over the bridge into Lumberton.

If anyone has information related to this shooting incident on I-95 near Lumberton, call 910-671-3170 or call 911.