Woman killed, then found dead in empty restaurant in NC mountains, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman’s body was identified after being found in a vacant Asheville building.

Asheville Police Department officers said they found the body of a woman as they were completing the check of a vacant business on Patton Avenue Wednesday.

Detectives are working with the Office of the State Medical Examiner to investigate.

Asheville Police said the woman was identified as Kimberly Michelle Randall, 49.

Detectives from the police department said that foul play was involved in Randall’s death.

The police department said that the killing marks the 10th homicide the department has investigated in 2021. They didn’t release further information about the possible cause of death or how long the body may have been there.

The Asheville Police Department said in a news release that they were checking the vacant business west of downtown when they discovered the body.

Anyone with information is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report