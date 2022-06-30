FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested and is facing numerous charges after leading police on a chase and crashing, all while two children were in the car earlier this week, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

According to documents, Melissa Sue Jones, 38, of Traphill, led Winston-Salem police on a chase, crashing in eastern Yadkin County. The chase began on Peace Haven Road and ended around 10:15 a.m. Monday on Old Stage Road in Yadkin County when the car ran off the road.

Neighbors say the impact sounded like an explosion. One neighbor pointed out a shattered windshield from the flying car debris.

Others who saw the crash say police and highway patrol officials on the scene asked for crowbars to help get the children out of the car.

Warrants state that needles and other paraphernalia were found in the car with Jones. There were also two children under the age of 16, who were injured.

According to records, Jones is charged with the following:

Melissa Sue Jones (WSPD)

Two counts of misdemeanor child abuse

One count of felony child abuse

Serious injury by vehicle

Possession of paraphernalia

Driving while impaired

Speeding to elude arrest

Reckless driving

Driving on the wrong side of the highway

Driving with a suspended or revoked license

Improper registration

She was booked into Forsyth County Jail with a $900,000 bond.