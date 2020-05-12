Woman, man die during scuba diving trip off NC coast

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCN) — Two scuba divers died while they were on a trip off the North Carolina coast Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. while the divers were 25 miles offshore from Cape Lookout, according to Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The divers — a man and woman — were underwater when crews on a boat noticed that bubbles from their scuba diving equipment had stopped surfacing.

A third diver was sent down to check on the divers, who were found unresponsive underwater, according to Hodges.

The divers were brought aboard the boat and CPR was administered.

After administering CPR for some time, the boat operator reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard at Fort Macon.

Coast Guard officials told the boat crew to travel to the Coast Guard station at Fort Macon. Once onshore, the divers were then transferred to an ambulance, Hodges said.

No other information was released.

