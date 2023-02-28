ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in the North Carolina mountains have identified two people who were shot and killed in broad daylight over the weekend.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. Sunday in Asheville at the Lee Garden Apartments, according to the Asheville Police Department.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found two people dead with “apparent gunshot wounds,” a police news release said.

Sabrina Ann Black, 28, and David Jerome Owen, 32, were identified by police as the two people who were killed.

Friends on Facebook said the pair were in a relationship and had an 8-year-old daughter.

“Criminal Investigations Division Detectives and Forensic Technicians are processing the scene with the assistance of the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” Asheville police said in the news release.