Woman, man killed in separate crashes in NC county over weekend

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two crashes in Davidson County took two lives Sunday, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 2:28 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 109 at Cid Road.

Troopers say a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Gary Christopher Turpin, 46, of Denton, was driving south when it crossed the center line.

The truck crashed head-on into a northbound 1997 GMC van, driven by Billy Cranford Noah, 79, of Thomasville. Noah died at at the scene.

Turpin suffered minor injuries. He was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, traveling left of center and driving with a revoked license.

Sunday night, at 10:17 p.m., troopers responded to another fatal crash, this time on Wallburg-High Point Road and Abbotts Creek Church Road in Wallburg.

A 2017 Ford passenger vehicle, driven by Doris Hilton Anglin, 68, of Kernersville, was heading southwest on Abbots Creek Church Road when troopers say the driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

In the intersection, a 2017 Honda passenger vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old from High Point, was heading southeast on Wallburg-High Point Road and crashed into the Ford.

The Ford then hit a utility pole.

Anglin died, and the teenager suffered only minor injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation as troopers look into any possible contributing factors.

