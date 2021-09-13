Woman, man lead officers on high-speed chase across NC line in car stolen from Virginia

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is being sought and a woman is captured after leading authorities on a high-speed chase, reaching 115 mph, in a car from Charlotte into Chester County, South Carolina.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, deputies joined a chase that began in Charlotte involving a white Crown Victoria stolen from Virginia.

The chase reached speeds of 115 mph and ended when the suspects, a man and a woman, got out of the stolen car. The duo ran into woods off Deer Branch Road, just south of the Fort Lawn area near U.S. 21.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office, along with the York County Sheriff’s Office, established a perimeter on Deer Branch Road near High Tower Road.

Around 6:30 p.m., officials announced the female from the chase was taken into custody.

Residents living in the area have been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.