GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — A woman was escorted out by Secret Service after causing a very brief disturbance before Former President Donald Trump got to the stage at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greensboro Saturday evening.

The North Carolina event and a similar convention in Georgia were Trump’s first public appearances since charges were unsealed in a 37-felony count federal indictment.

The woman said she was working at the venue, but Secret Service officials checked with Koury Convention Center hotel staff, according to WGHP-TV. Koury workers told security officials she was not an employee.

But, the woman was even taking people’s plates during the Grand Old Party Dinner dinner ahead of Trump’s speech. The woman was also talking to several people during the event.

She came back to the media zone, got back in the media pin, and began yelling about how the Trump election was a lie. The woman was then escorted out.