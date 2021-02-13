Woman returns to NC beauty salon to collect drugs, 2 arrested, sheriff says

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – Two women were arrested after one of them was seen returning to collect a bag of drugs at a beauty salon in Statesville this last weekend, Iredell County officials said Wednesday.

Officials responded to drug-related calls at Fashion Flair Beauty Salon at 891 Old Mountain Road on Feb. 6. A woman was observed returning to the business to collect items and deputies intervened.

Several bags of heroin, meth, and a smoking pipe were found and following multiple interviews Catawba resident Amber Pickler, 32, and Mooresville resident Amanda McConnell, 25, were both arrested.

Pickler faces multiple charges including felony drug possession and trafficking and McConnell faces multiple charges including felony drug possession.

Pickler, whose criminal history includes DWI, and shoplifting, was issued a $300,000 secured bond while McConnell was given a $2,500 bond.