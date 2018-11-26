Woman saves NC baby from choking during Thanksgiving at restaurant Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Calli Jarvis (left) and Debra Rouse who saved the baby on Thanksgiving in a Golden Corral in North Carolina. Photo courtesy: Hannah Jarvis/Facebook. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hannah Jarvis and baby Calli (left) along with Debra Rouse on Saturday. Photo courtesy: Deshawn Rouse/Facebook. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Calli Jarvis (left) with the woman who saved her from choking Debra Rouse. Photo courtesy: Deshawn Rouse/Facebook. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hannah Jarvis and baby Calli in her stroller (left) along with Debra Rouse on Saturday. Photo courtesy: Deshawn Rouse/Facebook. [ + - ] Video

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) - A baby choking on mashed potatoes at a restaurant during Thanksgiving was saved by a quick-acting patron who performed first aid.

News outlets report that Hannah Jarvis and her 7-month-old daughter, Calli, were celebrating Thanksgiving at the Golden Corral restaurant when the baby started choking.

Restaurant patron Debra Rouse performed back blows on the baby, who started breathing again.

"I will never forget the many tears that were shed today in Golden Corral as this angel stepped in," Jarvis wrote on her Facebook page about Rouse.

Jarvis said her daughter was later treated at an emergency room and is doing fine.

Rouse and Jarvis later connected on Facebook, sharing photos of Rouse with Calli. The trio also met together on Saturday.

"I’m soooooooo THANKFUL to God for having me in the right place at the right time!!! God, You are WORTHY," Rouse wrote with one photo.