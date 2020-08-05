Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in NC park during broad daylight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Frazier Park Sunday afternoon. Now, Charlotte police are asking for help finding the suspect.

“You would think that usually just going for a walk, you’d be safe,” said parkgoer Nick Souter. “Especially during the day.”

Charlotte police said the woman was going for a walk when the man held her at gunpoint, robbed her and sexually assaulted her after forcing her to walk to a nearby street.

“This is extremely rare,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Alli Rooks, who works in the sexual assault unit. “Obviously, one sexual assault is too many, but in this particular case, this is broad daylight on a Sunday in a public park.”

Police say the sexual assault happened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

“You think you’d be safe that time of day,” said Sarah Roon. ” I’m scared now! Maybe I’ll come to a different park or wear pepper spray or not come here alone.”

According to investigators, the victim was either new to town or was visiting Charlotte.

“It breaks my heart for her,” Souter said.

“So, when are you really safe?” questioned one parkgoer. “That’s the question. When are you really safe?”

Police said the man was 40 to 50 years old, was thin, roughly 5 feet 7 inches tall and had black hair and a black beard.

Until they catch him, some can’t help but think of what the suspect is doing in the meantime.

“Who knows how many more [victims] if he’s not caught” said Souter.

Charlotte police said they’re currently tracking down all surveillance video from the area to see if the suspect was caught on camera.

