Woman sexually assaulted in broad daylight while jogging on NC city’s greenway trail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are trying to find the man who sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman jogging on the Mallard Creek Greenway in the University City area of Charlotte.

The assault happened on Sunday around 5 p.m.

The greenway stretches through the University City Research Park, which is full of business offices.

“A lot of times I walk alone just for that quiet and peace of mind on my lunch breaks,” Sherai Casey, who works in the research park, said.

Casey hits the trails of the greenway by herself, but her sense of safety is now shaken.

“To hear that it was during the day was really alarming,” she said.

According to the police report, the 21-year-old woman assaulted got away with minor bruising and scratches.

“She had pepper spray and it just made me think that I do need something with me as I walk,” Casey said.

Experts with Safe Alliance in Charlotte say these assaults happen anywhere and anytime.

“Power and control is not dictated by a crowd, by the time of day, it’s dictated by a person who is looking for that power and control situation,” victim advocate supervisor Carmen Crape said.

Sexual assaults involving strangers only account for 10% of CMPD’s cases.

According to the police report, this is one of them.

Wednesday afternoon, officers could be seen patrolling the greenway on motorcycles.

“That made me feel a little safer, but it definitely makes me feel more aware and more alert when I walk now,” Casey said.

Police recommend safety in numbers, which is something Casey plans for the future.

“Who can I walk with on a daily basis so I’m not alone and put in that danger,” she said.

Police also recommend that anytime you’re walking, you carry a charged cellphone, let someone know where you’re heading and that you aren’t listening to music too loudly so you can be aware of your surroundings.

No one has been charged in this case.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now