Woman shot in head later dies in Elizabeth City; fugitive charged with murder, officials say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Saturday morning, police in Elizabeth City responded to reports of gunfire at the Quality Inn in the 500 block of South Hughes Boulevard.

Authorities responded to the incident shortly after 10:30 a.m. to find an unresponsive woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to CBS17’s breaking news email list

The victim has since been identified as Jacqueline Marie Castel, 54.

John Randall Landry, 52, has since been arrested and charged with the murder. In addition, served with a fugitive warrant from Fauquier County in Northern Virginia.

Currently, Landry is being held with no bond on the murder charge and a $100,000 bond for the fugitive charge.

He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.