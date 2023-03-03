RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with two open counts of murder after deputies found two people dead inside his Adagio Trail, North Carolina home.

At 1:34 a.m. Friday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls regarding a “disturbance” at the residence, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived at the home, they were met by an armed male standing in the roadway. The man was later identified as Christopher Paul Kornegay Jr., 31, of Richlands. He was arrested without incident.

Inside the house, deputies found a 40-year-old female and a 14-year-old boy dead with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. An official cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said the victims were Audrey Rose White, 40, and her son, Adrie ZKent Zyrus Callejo White, 14. Audrey White was recently engaged to Kornegay, officials said.

Kornegay was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. He was then charged with two open counts of murder. His first court appearance is set for Monday.

“The investigation continues at this time, but it should be noted there is a history of domestic violence-related disturbances at this location and this incident appears to be as such,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “As previously stated though, further investigation is ongoing.”

The road was blocked off leading to the street where the incident took place. A neighbor, Carli Perez, told WNCT that people are surprised by what happened.

“It was definitely sad to hear and see the news, we don’t know much but just knowing that there was a murder in this neighborhood is surprising and obviously sad for those involved,” Perez said.