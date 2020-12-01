Woman taken into custody after NC crime spree, shooting

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was taken into custody after a series of crimes including a shooting on Monday, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a Citgo gas station at Groometown Road and Interstate 85 just before 6 p.m. on a report of a suspicious woman.

The suspect ran from the gas station and went into a home, stealing a gun and vehicle from the home.

She drove to the Citgo at Alamance Church Road and Interstate 85, where she committed an armed robbery, stealing cigarettes, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect went across the street from the gas station where she entered a home, stole another set of car keys and was then chased from the home by the homeowner.

The suspect fired her weapon at the homeowner, striking him in the abdomen causing a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies stopped the suspect as she was trying to leave the home. She was taken into custody and is awaiting charges.

