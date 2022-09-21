GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman who dumped a litter of puppies in a Greenville parking lot has turned herself in.

(Greenville Police Department photo)

Greenville Police Department officials said Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal. Last week, she was seen dropping off seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets.

The Greenville Police said they are still trying to locate the mother of the puppies. The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is taking care of the puppies until they are ready for adoption.