Woman wounded during fall at NC mountain

The rescue of a woman after a fall at Crowder’s Mountain. Photo by Gastonia Fire Department.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was rescued after she fell while climbing at Crowder’s Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

According to Gastonia Fire Department officials, dispatchers received a report of someone falling on Crowder’s Mountain, located at 1 State Park Entrance Road in Gastonia, just after noon.

Rescue personnel from Gastonia Fire, Gaston Emergency Medical Service and Crowder’s Mountain Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and hiked about a mile through “tough terrain to reach the patient.”

Fire department officials said the female was climbing on the mountain with another person who fell around 15 feet near David’s Castle, located a mile away from the radio towers toward the north end of the mountain.

Rescuers brought the woman down the mountain and took her to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where she was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Approximately 20 people assisted in the rescue and no other injuries were reported.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now