Woman’s deadly overdose leads to murder charges against NC pair

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WJZY) – A man and woman are facing murder charges following the fatal overdose of a woman in October, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Carmona, 40, of Monroe, and Abigail Chloe Mae Pearce, 21, of Matthews, have both been charged with second-degree murder after the two were identified as being the source of drugs that led to the death of 47-year-old Sheila Burton, deputies said.

Deputies, along with EMS and first responders, responded to a cardiac arrest call in the 3000 block of Love Mill Road on October 20, 2020. Upon arrival, Burton was found unresponsive but medics were able to regain a pulse after performing CPR and administering Narcan.

Burton was transported to Atrium Union for further treatment but she passed away the next day. The preliminary cause of death indicated Burton likely died from a heroin overdose, deputies said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) working in conjunction with Narcotics Bureau detectives successfully traced the deadly mixture of drugs back to Pearce and Carmona.

The two face multiple charges including second-degree murder, sell/delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, and death by distribution. Carmona is also charged with trafficking heroin.

“We are committed to using all available resources to reducing the number of fatal overdoses in our community. The increase of opioids and heroin on our streets destroyed many lives but now that Fentanyl is being mixed with so many different drugs, this trend will continue unless we work together to stop it,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.